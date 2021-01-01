Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Lite vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Realme 8 Pro

Оппо Рено 4 Лайт
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 Про
Oppo Reno 4 Lite
Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.37% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (344K versus 256K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 391 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Lite
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.67% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Lite
596 nits
Realme 8 Pro +5%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 Lite +9%
90.67%
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 618
GPU clock 970 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
391
Realme 8 Pro +42%
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
1465
Realme 8 Pro +13%
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 4 Lite
256475
Realme 8 Pro +34%
344589
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
35:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2021
Release date September 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 334 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 4 Lite.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
