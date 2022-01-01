Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Lite vs Realme 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Realme 9 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Lite
Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.27% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 257K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 395 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Lite
vs
Realme 9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.67% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
Response time - 30 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Lite +6%
600 nits
Realme 9 Pro
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 Lite +7%
90.67%
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 619
GPU clock 970 MHz -
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
395
Realme 9 Pro +74%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
1479
Realme 9 Pro +35%
2004
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 4 Lite
257017
Realme 9 Pro +55%
397481
CPU 83560 -
GPU 49808 -
Memory 52745 -
UX 71019 -
Total score 257017 397481
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1211
PCMark 3.0 score - 9593
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 February 2022
Release date September 2020 February 2022
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

