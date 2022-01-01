Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Oppo Reno 4 Lite Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Thinner bezels – 6.47% more screen real estate

Weighs 18 grams less Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 256K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.67% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Reno 4 Lite 594 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +3% 612 nits

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 4 Lite +8% 90.67% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 970 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 4 Lite 395 Realme 9 Pro Plus +1967% 8166 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 4 Lite 1484 Realme 9 Pro Plus +56% 2322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 4 Lite 256116 Realme 9 Pro Plus +98% 505899 CPU 83560 - GPU 49808 - Memory 52745 - UX 71019 - Total score 256116 505899 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 7.2 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 February 2022 Release date September 2020 February 2022 SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.