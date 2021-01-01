Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Realme GT Neo
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (624K versus 219K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (1195 against 595 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.67%
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P95
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|970 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
393
Realme GT Neo +146%
967
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1462
Realme GT Neo +126%
3310
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
219995
Realme GT Neo +184%
624980
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
|Full charging time
|0:53 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|19
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 288 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.44 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.41 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.
