Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (624K versus 219K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (1195 against 595 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Lite
vs
Realme GT Neo

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.67% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Lite
595 nits
Realme GT Neo +101%
1195 nits

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 Lite +6%
90.67%
Realme GT Neo
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Oppo Realme GT Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 970 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
393
Realme GT Neo +146%
967
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
1462
Realme GT Neo +126%
3310
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Lite
219995
Realme GT Neo +184%
624980
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2021
Release date September 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.

