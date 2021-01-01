Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.