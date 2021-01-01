Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Lite vs Realme X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Realme X2 Pro

Оппо Рено 4 Лайт
Oppo Reno 4 Lite
VS
Оппо Реалми X2 Про
Oppo Realme X2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.77% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 35 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 206K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (694 against 597 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Lite
vs
Realme X2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.67% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Lite
597 nits
Realme X2 Pro +16%
694 nits

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 Lite +7%
90.67%
Realme X2 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Oppo Realme X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 640
GPU clock 970 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
398
Realme X2 Pro +64%
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
1483
Realme X2 Pro +64%
2429
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Lite
206373
Realme X2 Pro +130%
474072
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (228th and 63rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Realme X2 Pro
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Realme X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Realme X2 Pro
27:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 115°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4640 x 3488
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2019
Release date September 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

