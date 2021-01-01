Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.