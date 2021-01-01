Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Lite vs Reno 4 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Reno 4

Оппо Рено 4 Лайт
Oppo Reno 4 Lite
VS
Оппо Рено 4
Oppo Reno 4

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (796 against 592 nits)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 206K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 565 and 398 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Lite
vs
Reno 4

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Lite
592 nits
Reno 4 +34%
796 nits

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4 Lite
84.6%
Reno 4
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Oppo Reno 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 618
GPU clock 970 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
398
Reno 4 +42%
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
1491
Reno 4 +19%
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Lite
206353
Reno 4 +27%
262125
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (221st and 181st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 June 2020
Release date September 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 4. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 4 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (80%)
2 (20%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M31
3. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Realme 6 Pro
4. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Reno 3
5. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Reno 4 Pro
6. Oppo Reno 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
7. Oppo Reno 4 vs Reno 3 Pro
8. Oppo Reno 4 vs Vivo X50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish