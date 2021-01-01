Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Pro vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • Comes with 1058 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (91 vs 78 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (421K versus 308K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1120 and 613 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Pro +19%
848 nits
iPhone XR
711 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 Pro +13%
89.5%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Pro
613
iPhone XR +83%
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Pro
1818
iPhone XR +22%
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Pro
308015
iPhone XR +37%
421126

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 65 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
iPhone XR +17%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4 Pro +21%
18:31 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4 Pro +62%
24:36 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 4 Pro +6%
109
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Reno 4 Pro +5%
101
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Reno 4 Pro +7%
108
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4 Pro
n/a
iPhone XR
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 September 2018
Release date July 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

