Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Pro vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Pro vs Google Pixel 5

Оппо Рено 4 Про
Oppo Reno 4 Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (837 against 689 nits)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Pro
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Pro +21%
837 nits
Pixel 5
689 nits

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4 Pro +4%
89.5%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Pro
1803
Pixel 5
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Pro
307385
Pixel 5 +4%
319388
AnTuTu Ranking (146th and 133rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
Pixel 5 +11%
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4 Pro +19%
18:31 hr
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4 Pro
24:36 hr
Pixel 5 +5%
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 4 Pro
109
Pixel 5 +18%
129
Video quality
Reno 4 Pro
101
Pixel 5 +6%
107
Generic camera score
Reno 4 Pro
108
Pixel 5 +11%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 September 2020
Release date July 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 4 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
2. Oppo Reno 4 Pro or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro or Reno 3 Pro
4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro or Vivo V19
5. Oppo Reno 4 Pro or Reno 4
6. Google Pixel 5 or Apple iPhone 11
7. Google Pixel 5 or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Google Pixel 5 or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
9. Google Pixel 5 or OnePlus 8 Pro
10. Google Pixel 5 or OnePlus 8T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish