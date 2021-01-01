Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.