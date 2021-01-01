Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Pro vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Pro vs Huawei P30

Оппо Рено 4 Про
Oppo Reno 4 Pro
VS
Хуавей П30
Huawei P30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (91 vs 83 hours)
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (837 against 626 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3650 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 307K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 593 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Pro
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Pro +34%
837 nits
Huawei P30
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4 Pro +4%
89.5%
Huawei P30
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Pro
593
Huawei P30 +19%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Pro
1803
Huawei P30 +42%
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Pro
307385
Huawei P30 +24%
380233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (146th and 102nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 10
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 65 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
Huawei P30 +21%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4 Pro +13%
18:31 hr
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4 Pro +9%
24:36 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (120th and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4 Pro
n/a
Huawei P30
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 March 2019
Release date July 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A71
2. Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 3 Pro
4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Vivo V19
5. Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4
6. Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei P30 and Apple iPhone 11
8. Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro
9. Huawei P30 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei P30 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish