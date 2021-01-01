Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Pro vs OnePlus 7T – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Pro vs OnePlus 7T

Оппо Рено 4 Про
Oppo Reno 4 Pro
VS
Ванплас 7Т
OnePlus 7T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (837 against 738 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 307K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 593 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Pro
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 86.74%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 357 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Pro +13%
837 nits
OnePlus 7T
738 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4 Pro +3%
89.5%
OnePlus 7T
86.74%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Pro and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Pro
593
OnePlus 7T +24%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Pro
1803
OnePlus 7T +56%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Pro
307385
OnePlus 7T +57%
482492
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (146th and 51st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size - 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
OnePlus 7T +9%
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4 Pro +1%
18:31 hr
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4 Pro
24:36 hr
OnePlus 7T +20%
29:35 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (120th and 75th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 4 Pro
109
OnePlus 7T +12%
122
Video quality
Reno 4 Pro +5%
101
OnePlus 7T
96
Generic camera score
Reno 4 Pro
108
OnePlus 7T +6%
114

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 7T
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 September 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 7T. It has a better performance, software, and sound.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
