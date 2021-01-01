Oppo Reno 4 Pro vs OnePlus 7T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (837 against 738 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 307K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 593 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.5%
|86.74%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|357 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|627 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
593
OnePlus 7T +24%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1803
OnePlus 7T +56%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
307385
OnePlus 7T +57%
482492
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (146th and 51st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|OxygenOS 10.0.7
|OS size
|-
|27 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:36 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:16 hr
OnePlus 7T +9%
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4 Pro +1%
18:31 hr
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
24:36 hr
OnePlus 7T +20%
29:35 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (120th and 75th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
109
OnePlus 7T +12%
122
Video quality
Reno 4 Pro +5%
101
96
Generic camera score
108
OnePlus 7T +6%
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|July 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 537 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.04 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 7T. It has a better performance, software, and sound.
