Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (837 against 520 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (126 vs 91 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Pro
vs
Realme 7

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Pro +61%
837 nits
Realme 7
520 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4 Pro +7%
89.5%
Realme 7
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Pro +11%
593
Realme 7
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Pro +8%
1803
Realme 7
1677
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Pro +7%
307385
Realme 7
286713
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (146th and 154th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
Realme 7 +64%
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4 Pro +26%
18:31 hr
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4 Pro
24:36 hr
Realme 7 +45%
35:38 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (120th and 22nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4 Pro
n/a
Realme 7
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 September 2020
Release date July 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7.

