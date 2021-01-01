Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.