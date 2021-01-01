Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Pro vs Reno 4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (307K versus 262K)
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Pro
vs
Reno 4

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Pro +5%
837 nits
Reno 4
796 nits

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4 Pro +6%
89.5%
Reno 4
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Pro +5%
593
Reno 4
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Pro +2%
1803
Reno 4
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Pro +17%
307385
Reno 4
262125
AnTuTu Android Results (146th and 181st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
Reno 4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4 Pro
18:31 hr
Reno 4
n/a
Talk (3G)
Reno 4 Pro
24:36 hr
Reno 4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 4 Pro
109
Reno 4
n/a
Video quality
Reno 4 Pro
101
Reno 4
n/a
Generic camera score
Reno 4 Pro
108
Reno 4
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 June 2020
Release date July 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. It has a better display, performance, camera, design, and sound.

