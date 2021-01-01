Oppo Reno 4 Pro vs Reno 4 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (835 against 588 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|84.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|625 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
594
Reno 4 5G +1%
602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Pro +3%
1809
1755
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
319337
Reno 4 5G +1%
323674
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|ColorOS 7.2
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:36 hr
|0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
24:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX589 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
109
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|June 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. It has a better display, camera, and design.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1