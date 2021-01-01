Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 61K)
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1073 mAh larger battery capacity: 4015 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (807 against 704 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 26% higher pixel density (411 vs 326 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1125 and 582 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 +15%
807 nits
iPhone XR
704 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 +7%
84.7%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4
582
iPhone XR +93%
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4
1812
iPhone XR +24%
2241
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Reno 4
n/a
iPhone XR
340413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 +339%
270324
iPhone XR
61605

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4
n/a
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4
n/a
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4
n/a
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 4
n/a
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Reno 4
n/a
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Reno 4
n/a
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4
n/a
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 September 2018
Release date July 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 4. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

