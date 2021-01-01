Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 vs Huawei Honor 30

Оппо Рено 4
Oppo Reno 4
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30
Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (796 against 494 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 262K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 932 and 565 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 86.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 +61%
796 nits
Honor 30
494 nits

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4
84.7%
Honor 30 +2%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4
565
Honor 30 +65%
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4
1774
Honor 30 +45%
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4
262125
Honor 30 +47%
386252

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 April 2020
Release date July 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 4 or Samsung Galaxy A71
2. Oppo Reno 4 or Oppo Reno 3 Pro
3. Oppo Reno 4 or Vivo X50
4. Huawei Honor 30 or Apple iPhone 11
5. Huawei Honor 30 or Huawei P30
6. Huawei Honor 30 or Huawei Honor 20
7. Huawei Honor 30 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 30 or Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish