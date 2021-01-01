Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 vs Nova 7 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 vs Huawei Nova 7

Oppo Reno 4
Huawei Nova 7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Delivers 79% higher maximum brightness (806 against 450 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 262K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 686 and 581 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 4
75
Nova 7
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 4
59
Nova 7
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 4
80
Nova 7
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 4
61
Nova 7
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 4
80
Nova 7
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 4
68
Nova 7
73

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4
vs
Nova 7

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 86.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 +79%
806 nits
Nova 7
450 nits

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4
84.7%
Nova 7 +2%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 and Huawei Nova 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4
581
Nova 7 +18%
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4
1804
Nova 7 +43%
2586
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4
262755
Nova 7 +48%
387766
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (197th and 104th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 10 + HMS

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 April 2020
Release date July 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 425 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

