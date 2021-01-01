Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 vs Huawei P30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (796 against 626 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 365 mAh larger battery capacity: 4015 vs 3650 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 262K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 565 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 +27%
796 nits
Huawei P30
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4
84.7%
Huawei P30 +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4
565
Huawei P30 +25%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4
1774
Huawei P30 +44%
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4
262125
Huawei P30 +45%
380233
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (181st and 102nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 10
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4
n/a
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4
n/a
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4
n/a
Huawei P30
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4
n/a
Huawei P30
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 March 2019
Release date July 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 4.

