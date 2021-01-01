Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 vs Oppo A72 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 vs Oppo A72

Оппо Рено 4
Oppo Reno 4
VS
Оппо А72
Oppo A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 170K)
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (806 against 484 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 581 and 315 points
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Comes with 985 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4015 mAh
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4
vs
Oppo A72

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 30.2 ms
Contrast - 918:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 +67%
806 nits
Oppo A72
484 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 +2%
84.7%
Oppo A72
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610
GPU clock 750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 +84%
581
Oppo A72
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 +32%
1804
Oppo A72
1366
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 +54%
262755
Oppo A72
170454

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4
n/a
Oppo A72
86.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 April 2020
Release date July 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 4. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A72.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

