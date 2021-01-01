Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 vs Oppo A91 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 180K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (796 against 601 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 88% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 565 and 300 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 +32%
796 nits
Oppo A91
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4
84.7%
Oppo A91 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo A91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 +88%
565
Oppo A91
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 +24%
1774
Oppo A91
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 +45%
262125
Oppo A91
180873
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (181st and 257th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 ColorOS 6.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4
n/a
Oppo A91
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 December 2019
Release date July 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 is definitely a better buy.

