Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.