Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 vs Find X2 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 vs Find X2

Оппо Рено 4
Oppo Reno 4
VS
Оппо Find X2
Oppo Find X2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (597K versus 262K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • 25% higher pixel density (513 vs 411 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 4
75
Find X2
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 4
59
Find X2
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 4
80
Find X2
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 4
61
Find X2
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 4
80
Find X2
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 4
68
Find X2
85

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4
vs
Find X2

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 411 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 90.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Reno 4
806 nits
Find X2 +6%
852 nits

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4
84.7%
Find X2 +7%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Find X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 750 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4
581
Find X2 +57%
914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4
1804
Find X2 +86%
3354
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4
262755
Find X2 +127%
597455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (197th and 20th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 ColorOS 7.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4
n/a
Find X2
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4
n/a
Find X2
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4
n/a
Find X2
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 March 2020
Release date July 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 912 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Oppo Reno 4
2. OnePlus Nord and Oppo Reno 4
3. Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 4
4. Vivo X50 and Oppo Reno 4
5. Vivo X50 Pro and Oppo Reno 4
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Oppo Find X2
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Oppo Find X2
8. Huawei P40 and Oppo Find X2
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Oppo Find X2
10. Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Oppo Find X2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish