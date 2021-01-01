Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 vs Find X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4
Oppo Find X2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (582K versus 262K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • 25% higher pixel density (513 vs 411 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4
vs
Find X2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 411 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 90.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 480 Hz
Response time - 2.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 4
796 nits
Find X2 Pro +7%
855 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4
84.7%
Find X2 Pro +7%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Find X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 750 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4
565
Find X2 Pro +61%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4
1774
Find X2 Pro +83%
3252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4
262125
Find X2 Pro +122%
582584
AnTuTu Ranking List (181st and 18th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 53 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 4260 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4
n/a
Find X2 Pro
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4
n/a
Find X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4
n/a
Find X2 Pro
25:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4
n/a
Find X2 Pro
85.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 March 2020
Release date July 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 1125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

