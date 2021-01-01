Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 vs Realme 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 vs Realme 3 Pro

Оппо Рено 4
Oppo Reno 4
VS
Оппо Реалми 3 Про
Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on June 5, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (796 against 503 nits)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 193K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4
vs
Realme 3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 +58%
796 nits
Realme 3 Pro
503 nits

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4 +1%
84.7%
Realme 3 Pro
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 616
GPU clock 750 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 +42%
565
Realme 3 Pro
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 +17%
1774
Realme 3 Pro
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 +36%
262125
Realme 3 Pro
193385

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 4045 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
30:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
90 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 April 2019
Release date July 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Reno 4 or Galaxy A71
2. Reno 4 or Reno 3 Pro
3. Reno 4 or Vivo X50
4. Realme 3 Pro or Mi A3
5. Realme 3 Pro or Galaxy A51
6. Realme 3 Pro or Honor 8A
7. Realme 3 Pro or Y7 (2019)
8. Realme 3 Pro or Realme XT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish