Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 5 4G vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 5 4G vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Оппо Рено 5 4G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Oppo Reno 5 4G
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 5 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on December 31, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (803 against 485 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 285K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 659.1 mm narrower
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 710 and 571 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 5 4G
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 333 Hz
Response time - 33 ms
Max. Brightness
Reno 5 4G +66%
803 nits
Honor 20 Pro
485 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 733 mm (28.86 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 5 4G +1%
84.8%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 4G and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 5 4G
571
Honor 20 Pro +24%
710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 4G
1818
Honor 20 Pro +41%
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 5 4G
285192
Honor 20 Pro +42%
405090

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 Magic 4.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 48 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 5 4G
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 5 4G
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 5 4G
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 5 4G
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 May 2019
Release date January 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 4G. But if the performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 5 4G or Samsung Galaxy M51
2. Oppo Reno 5 4G or Samsung Galaxy A71
3. Oppo Reno 5 4G or Samsung Galaxy A52
4. Oppo Reno 5 4G or Vivo V20
5. Oppo Reno 5 4G or Oppo Reno 5 5G
6. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Apple iPhone XR
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Huawei Honor 20
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Huawei Nova 5T
10. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish