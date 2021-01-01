Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 5 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on December 31, 2020, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.