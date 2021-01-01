Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 5 4G vs Oppo A93 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 5 4G vs Oppo A93

Оппо Рено 5 4G
VS
Оппо А93
Oppo Reno 5 4G
Oppo A93

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 5 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on December 31, 2020, against the Oppo A93, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (800 against 433 nits)
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (284K versus 216K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 576 and 406 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A93
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 659.2 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 5 4G
vs
Oppo A93

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Reno 5 4G +85%
800 nits
Oppo A93
433 nits

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 733 mm (28.86 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 5 4G
84.8%
Oppo A93
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 4G and Oppo A93 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 750 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 5 4G +42%
576
Oppo A93
406
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 4G +21%
1822
Oppo A93
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 5 4G +32%
284976
Oppo A93
216065

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 48 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 October 2020
Release date January 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 4G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A93.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Oppo Reno 5 4G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Oppo Reno 5 4G
3. Xiaomi Mi 10T and Oppo Reno 5 4G
4. Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 5 4G
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Oppo A93
6. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Oppo A93
7. Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo A93
8. Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo A93
9. Vivo V20 SE and Oppo A93

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish