Oppo Reno 5 4G vs A95 5G VS Oppo Reno 5 4G Oppo A95 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 5 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on December 31, 2020, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (792 against 429 nits)

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 335K)

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 567 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 410 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Reno 5 4G 429 nits A95 5G +85% 792 nits

Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 5 4G 84.8% A95 5G 84.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 5 4G and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 5 4G 567 A95 5G +8% 614 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 5 4G 1774 A95 5G +4% 1838 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 5 4G 335126 A95 5G +11% 371670 CPU 106587 - GPU 85278 - Memory 57912 - UX 86972 - Total score 335126 371670

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4310 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 50 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 48 min) Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2020 April 2021 Release date January 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo A95 5G.