Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 5 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on December 31, 2020, against the Oppo F11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.