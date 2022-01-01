Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 5 Lite vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 5 Lite vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Оппо Рено 5 Лайт
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 Про Макс
Oppo Reno 5 Lite
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 5 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 68 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 275K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (1046 against 594 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 409 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 5 Lite
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 5 Lite
594 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +76%
1046 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 5 Lite +4%
90.8%
iPhone 13 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 Lite and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Apple GPU
GPU clock 970 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 Lite
1495
iPhone 13 Pro Max +214%
4691
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 5 Lite
275283
iPhone 13 Pro Max +188%
792227
CPU 82015 213823
GPU 56544 317561
Memory 53907 126792
UX 84716 136444
Total score 275283 792227
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9552
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 15.4
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:55 hr
Watching video - 20:14 hr
Gaming - 07:42 hr
Standby - 140 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date March 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Reno 5 Lite or Galaxy A52
2. Reno 5 Lite or Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Reno 5 Lite or Realme 8
4. Reno 5 Lite or Reno 6 5G
5. iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro
6. iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 13
8. iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone XS Max
9. iPhone 13 Pro Max or Galaxy S20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish