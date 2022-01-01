Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 5 Lite vs Reno 5 4G – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 5 Lite vs Reno 5 4G

Оппо Рено 5 Лайт
VS
Оппо Рено 5 4G
Oppo Reno 5 Lite
Oppo Reno 5 4G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 5 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 4G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 275K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 568 and 400 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 5 Lite
vs
Reno 5 4G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 5 Lite
85.2%
Reno 5 4G
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 Lite and Oppo Reno 5 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 618
GPU clock 970 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 5 Lite
400
Reno 5 4G +42%
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 Lite
1489
Reno 5 4G +19%
1773
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 5 Lite
275801
Reno 5 4G +21%
333598
CPU 82015 106587
GPU 56544 85278
Memory 53907 57912
UX 84716 86972
Total score 275801 333598
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 30 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 48 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 December 2020
Release date March 2021 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 5 4G. It has a better performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound.

