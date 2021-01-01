Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 5 Pro 5G vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G vs Huawei P30 Pro

Оппо Рено 5 Про 5G
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
VS
Хуавей П30 Про
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (806 against 613 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 403K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 5 Pro 5G
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 5 Pro 5G +31%
806 nits
P30 Pro
613 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 5 Pro 5G
88.6%
P30 Pro
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 0.512 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 5 Pro 5G +16%
787
P30 Pro
680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 Pro 5G +19%
2769
P30 Pro
2325
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 5 Pro 5G +20%
485115
P30 Pro
403510
AnTuTu Rating (58th and 95th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
P30 Pro
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
P30 Pro
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
P30 Pro
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 March 2019
Release date January 2021 May 2019
Launch price - ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. But if the battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Pro.

