Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (808 against 598 nits)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4350 vs 3800 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 5 Pro 5G
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 129.7%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 5 Pro 5G +35%
808 nits
Huawei P40
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 5 Pro 5G +3%
88.6%
Huawei P40
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
2759
Huawei P40 +15%
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 5 Pro 5G
490618
Huawei P40 +1%
493286
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (88th and 82nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 11.1 EMUI 11
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 65 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Huawei P40
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Huawei P40
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 March 2020
Release date January 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 485 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
