Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 5 Pro 5G vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Оппо Рено 5 Про 5G
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 5G
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 312K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (797 against 596 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 772 and 634 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 5 Pro 5G
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 5 Pro 5G +34%
797 nits
Nord CE 5G
596 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 5 Pro 5G +4%
88.6%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 5 Pro 5G +22%
772
Nord CE 5G
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 Pro 5G +50%
2705
Nord CE 5G
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 5 Pro 5G +54%
480553
Nord CE 5G
312480
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 June 2021
Release date January 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 485 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Reno 5 Pro 5G and Reno 3
2. Reno 5 Pro 5G and Reno 4 Pro
3. Nord CE 5G and iPhone 11
4. Nord CE 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro
5. Nord CE 5G and Poco F3
6. Nord CE 5G and Nord 2 5G
7. Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish