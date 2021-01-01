Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.