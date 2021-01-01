Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.