Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G vs Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 307K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4350 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 778 and 593 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 5 Pro 5G
vs
Reno 4 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 88.6% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Reno 5 Pro 5G
796 nits
Reno 4 Pro +5%
837 nits

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 5 Pro 5G
88.6%
Reno 4 Pro +1%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 5 Pro 5G +31%
778
Reno 4 Pro
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 Pro 5G +50%
2709
Reno 4 Pro
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 5 Pro 5G +58%
484485
Reno 4 Pro
307385

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time - 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Reno 4 Pro
11:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Reno 4 Pro
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 5 Pro 5G
n/a
Reno 4 Pro
24:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 June 2020
Release date January 2021 July 2020
Launch price - ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro.

