Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G vs Reno 4 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G vs Reno 4

Оппо Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G
VS
Оппо Рено 4
Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo Reno 4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on December 24, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (581K versus 261K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 485 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4015 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (786 against 498 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G
vs
Reno 4

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G
498 nits
Reno 4 +58%
786 nits

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G +5%
89.3%
Reno 4
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and Oppo Reno 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G +54%
873
Reno 4
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G +69%
2995
Reno 4
1768
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G +123%
581139
Reno 4
261009

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 21 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 June 2020
Release date January 2021 July 2020
Launch price - ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
2. Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro
3. Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro
4. Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G vs Oppo Realme X7 Pro
5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i
6. Oppo Reno 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Oppo Reno 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
8. Oppo Reno 4 vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro
9. Oppo Reno 4 vs Oppo Reno 3
10. Oppo Reno 4 vs Vivo X50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish