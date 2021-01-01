Oppo Reno 5 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 5 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 5G
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- Shows 7% longer battery life (117 vs 109 hours)
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|91.6%
|PWM
|-
|373 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|White, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
607
Nord CE 5G +4%
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 5G +1%
1807
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
312825
Nord CE 5G +1%
315252
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:50 hr
Nord CE 5G +28%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
22:06 hr
Nord CE 5G +4%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 5 5G +3%
33:13 hr
32:13 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (36th and 16th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2020
|June 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the connectivity and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 5G. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.
