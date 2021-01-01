Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 5 5G vs Find X2 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 5 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2 Lite, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Lite
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 5 5G
vs
Find X2 Lite

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 247 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 5 5G +1%
628 nits
Find X2 Lite
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 5 5G +1%
85.1%
Find X2 Lite
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Find X2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 5 5G +7%
607
Find X2 Lite
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 5G +20%
1807
Find X2 Lite
1508
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 5 5G
312825
Find X2 Lite +3%
322538
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 5 5G
13:50 hr
Find X2 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 5 5G
22:06 hr
Find X2 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Reno 5 5G
33:13 hr
Find X2 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 116°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6550 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 5 5G
n/a
Find X2 Lite
91.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 April 2020
Release date January 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 500 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 5G. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X2 Lite.

