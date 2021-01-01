Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 5 5G vs Realme 7 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 5 5G vs Realme 7 5G

Оппо Рено 5 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 7 5G
Oppo Reno 5 5G
Oppo Realme 7 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 5 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (636 against 573 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 5G
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (129 vs 109 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 5 5G
vs
Realme 7 5G

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
Response time - 18 ms
Contrast - 710:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 5 5G +11%
636 nits
Realme 7 5G
573 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 5 5G +2%
85.1%
Realme 7 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Realme 7 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 5 5G +1%
611
Realme 7 5G
605
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 5G +1%
1841
Realme 7 5G
1814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 5 5G
317191
Realme 7 5G +4%
331237
AnTuTu 8 Rating (213th and 186th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:06 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 5 5G
13:50 hr
Realme 7 5G +38%
18:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 5 5G +38%
22:06 hr
Realme 7 5G
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 5 5G
33:13 hr
Realme 7 5G +7%
35:38 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (32nd and 28th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 5 5G
n/a
Realme 7 5G
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2020 November 2020
Release date January 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

