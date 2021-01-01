Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 5 5G vs Reno 10x zoom – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 5 5G
Oppo Reno 10x zoom

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 5 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (592 against 440 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 311K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 560 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Reno 5 5G
Reno 10x zoom

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 85.1% 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Reno 5 5G +35%
592 nits
Reno 10x zoom
440 nits

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 5 5G
85.1%
Reno 10x zoom +2%
86.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 10x zoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 5 5G
560
Reno 10x zoom +26%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 5 5G
1775
Reno 10x zoom +39%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 5 5G
311692
Reno 10x zoom +38%
430644
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (140th and 78th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7
OS size - 15.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4065 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 5 5G
n/a
Reno 10x zoom
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 5 5G
n/a
Reno 10x zoom
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 5 5G
n/a
Reno 10x zoom
36:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 April 2019
Release date January 2021 June 2019
Launch price - ~ 812 USD
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 5G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 10x zoom.

