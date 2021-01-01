Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 5 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.