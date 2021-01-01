Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 5 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 10, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.