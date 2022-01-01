Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 5G vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (728K versus 426K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (851 against 637 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 314 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 5G
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 90 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 5G
637 nits
Pixel 6 +34%
851 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 5G +6%
88.3%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 5G and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 900 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 5G
723
Pixel 6 +43%
1033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 5G
2148
Pixel 6 +36%
2926
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 5G
426289
Pixel 6 +71%
728168
CPU 115686 187698
GPU 119156 298218
Memory 80995 100887
UX 106823 137683
Total score 426289 728168
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 6 5G
2021
Pixel 6 +220%
6466
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 12 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 2021 6466
PCMark 3.0 score 8315 10520
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 11.3 Stock Android
OS size 19 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:05 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 13:18 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 05:56 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 86 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Reno 6 5G
29:43 hr
Pixel 6 +1%
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 6 5G
112
Pixel 6 +29%
144
Video quality
Reno 6 5G
98
Pixel 6 +17%
115
Generic camera score
Reno 6 5G
107
Pixel 6 +23%
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 6 5G +6%
91.7 dB
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 October 2021
Release date June 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

