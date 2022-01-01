Oppo Reno 6 5G vs Google Pixel 6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
- Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (728K versus 426K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 21W
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (851 against 637 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 314 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 4300 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.3%
|83.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|PWM
|90 Hz
|397 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|115686
|187698
|GPU
|119156
|298218
|Memory
|80995
|100887
|UX
|106823
|137683
|Total score
|426289
|728168
|Stability
|99%
|55%
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|2021
|6466
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8315
|10520
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.3
|Stock Android
|OS size
|19 GB
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4614 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (21 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:29 hr
|1:53 hr
|Web browsing
|11:05 hr
|08:58 hr
|Watching video
|13:18 hr
|16:38 hr
|Gaming
|05:56 hr
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|86 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.
