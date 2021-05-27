Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 5G vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (424K versus 178K)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (641 against 383 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 65W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 5G
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 90 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 5G +67%
641 nits
Honor 10i
383 nits

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 5G +6%
88.3%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 5G and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 5G +116%
723
Honor 10i
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 5G +61%
2171
Honor 10i
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 5G +138%
424741
Honor 10i
178454
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 11.3 EMUI 9.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 65 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) No
Full charging time 0:29 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 6 5G
14:54 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 6 5G
16:32 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Reno 6 5G
24:40 hr
Honor 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 6 5G
91.7 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 March 2019
Release date June 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 329 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
