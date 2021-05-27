Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.