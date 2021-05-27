Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.