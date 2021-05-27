Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 5G vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 5G vs Huawei Nova 5T

Оппо Рено 6 5G
VS
Хуавей Нова 5Т
Oppo Reno 6 5G
Huawei Nova 5T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (641 against 516 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 424K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 5G
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 90 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 5G +24%
641 nits
Nova 5T
516 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 5G +5%
88.3%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 5G and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 900 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 5G +3%
723
Nova 5T
700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 5G
2171
Nova 5T +17%
2536
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 5G
424741
Nova 5T +14%
484241
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (178th and 153rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 11.3 EMUI 10.1
OS size 19 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 65 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 6 5G
14:54 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 6 5G
16:32 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Reno 6 5G
24:40 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 6 5G +13%
91.7 dB
Nova 5T
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 August 2019
Release date June 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 329 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Reno 6 5G and Galaxy A72
2. Reno 6 5G and Nord 2 5G
3. Reno 6 5G and OnePlus 9R
4. Reno 6 5G and Poco F3 GT
5. Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Z
6. Nova 5T and Mi 9T
7. Nova 5T and Mi 9 Lite
8. Nova 5T and Redmi Note 9S
9. Nova 5T and Honor 20 Pro
10. Nova 5T and P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish