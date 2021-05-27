Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 5G vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 5G vs Huawei P30 Lite

Оппо Рено 6 5G
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Oppo Reno 6 5G
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (424K versus 164K)
  • Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3340 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (109 vs 94 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (641 against 507 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 5G
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 409 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 90 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 820:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 5G +26%
641 nits
P30 Lite
507 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 5G +5%
88.3%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 5G and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 5G +126%
723
P30 Lite
320
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 5G +68%
2171
P30 Lite
1293
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 5G +158%
424741
P30 Lite
164530
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 11.3 EMUI 10.0
OS size 19 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 6 5G +1%
14:54 hr
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 6 5G +23%
16:32 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 6 5G
24:40 hr
P30 Lite +17%
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 6 5G +3%
91.7 dB
P30 Lite
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 March 2019
Release date June 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 329 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Oppo Reno 6 5G
2. Apple iPhone 13 and Oppo Reno 6 5G
3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Oppo Reno 6 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Oppo Reno 6 5G
5. Oppo Reno 5 5G and Reno 6 5G
6. Huawei Honor 10i and P30 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P30 Lite
9. Huawei P30 and P30 Lite
10. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei P30 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish