Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.