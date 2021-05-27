Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 5G vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 5G vs Huawei P40

Оппо Рено 6 5G
VS
Хуавей П40
Oppo Reno 6 5G
Huawei P40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (109 vs 89 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3800 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (641 against 596 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (556K versus 424K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 5G
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 129.7%
PWM 90 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 5G +8%
641 nits
Huawei P40
596 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 5G +2%
88.3%
Huawei P40
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 5G and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 900 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 5G
723
Huawei P40 +8%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 5G
2171
Huawei P40 +46%
3161
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 5G
424741
Huawei P40 +31%
556690
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (178th and 108th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 11.3 EMUI 11
OS size 19 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 65 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 6 5G +9%
14:54 hr
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 6 5G
16:32 hr
Huawei P40 +13%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 6 5G +10%
24:40 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 6 5G +15%
91.7 dB
Huawei P40
79.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 March 2020
Release date June 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 329 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 5G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
