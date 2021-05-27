Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 5G vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 5G vs Huawei P40 Lite

VS
Oppo Reno 6 5G
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (424K versus 370K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (641 against 521 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (121 vs 109 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 5G
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type OLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.8%
PWM 90 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 5G +23%
641 nits
P40 Lite
521 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 5G +6%
88.3%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 5G and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 900 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 5G +24%
723
P40 Lite
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 5G +17%
2171
P40 Lite
1862
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 5G +15%
424741
P40 Lite
370286
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 11.3 EMUI 10
OS size 19 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 6 5G
14:54 hr
P40 Lite +24%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 6 5G +5%
16:32 hr
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 6 5G
24:40 hr
P40 Lite +36%
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 6 5G
91.7 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 February 2020
Release date June 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 329 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 5G is definitely a better buy.

