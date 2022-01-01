Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 5G vs Oppo A74 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 5G vs Oppo A74

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 196K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 5G
vs
Oppo A74

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 100%
PWM 90 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 5G +3%
631 nits
Oppo A74
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 5G +5%
88.3%
Oppo A74
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 5G and Oppo A74 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 5G +136%
716
Oppo A74
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 5G +53%
2130
Oppo A74
1394
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 5G +113%
418878
Oppo A74
196981
CPU 115686 67796
GPU 119156 33127
Memory 80995 45751
UX 106823 51171
Total score 418878 196981
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 6 5G
2021
Oppo A74
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2021 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8315 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.3 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:05 hr -
Watching video 13:18 hr -
Gaming 05:56 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life
Reno 6 5G
29:43 hr
Oppo A74
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 6 5G +2%
91.7 dB
Oppo A74
89.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 5G is definitely a better buy.

